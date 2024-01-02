Joel Glazer retains “final say” on Man United transfers in January



Manchester United will be operating under a transitional structure which sees Joel Glazer remain in charge while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority stake ownership bid is approved by the Premier League.

This process is expected to take between six to eight weeks to complete having begun over the Christmas period, giving the INEOS revolution at Old Trafford an expected start date somewhere in February – outside the close of the January transfer window.

As such, The Athletic reports that the “status quo” which has governed United in recent years “remains…for the time being” as the club traverses the winter window.

This structure is overseen by John Murtough, United’s football director. Steve Brown, the director of scouting, will “organise the database of targets” which provides statistical analysis for the recruitment process, while negotiations will continue to be led by Matt Hargreaves.

Naturally, Erik ten Hag’s opinion on inbound and outbound players will remain “influential.” This ensures the club will likely continue “leaning on Kees Vos…for market advice” – Ten Hag’s agent who runs the SEG Agency which facilitated summer deals for Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund.

The decision to pursue a new signing remains a mutually-agreed decision between the manager and the recruitment team. Both sides retain the right to veto a prospective player before the club proceeds in an approach.

Perhaps most worrying for United fans is the continued oversight of Joel Glazer. The Athletic reveals he will continue to have “final say” on recruitment during this transitional period, ultimately signing off on any transfers or loans.

The documentation released explaining the agreement between the Glazer family and Ratcliffe reveals a consultation mandate, however.

The Glazers are contractually obliged to make “reasonable best efforts to consult” with the INEOS sporting team – essentially to act in “good faith – while the approval process is ongoing. United’s outlined plans for the January window have already been “disclosed” to Ratcliffe and his team and, therefore, they must be consulted if any changes are made.

Principally, this ensures the Glazers cannot make any decisions about the football operation at Old Trafford “without first checking with their new partners.” This means Ten Hag cannot be sacked, a new player be signed or an existing one sold without INEOS first being consulted.

The recent decision to not extend Raphael Varane’s contract (thought to be in the region of £340,000 a week) – which enables the Frenchman to potentially depart Old Trafford on a free this summer – appears to have the fingerprints of an INEOS decision, rather than a Glazer one, as an example.

Given the financial constraints United will be operating under in the January window, courtesy of Financial Fair Play regulations, there aren’t likely to be many more major decisions Joel and Jim will have to argue over before the INEOS bid is approved.

