Man United in talks with Cameroon to have Andre Onana in goal for Tottenham Hotspur clash



Manchester United are reportedly making attempts to delay Andre Onana’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament until as late as January 14, when the side hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

United are set to lose Morocco’s Sofyan Amrabat and Onana as they have been called up by their respective national teams for the competition, which kicks off on January 13.

Onana’s Cameroon are in action a day later.

In the former Inter Milan man’s absence, Altay Bayindir is largely expected to be given a run in the starting XI.

However, according to The Daily Mail, United are eager to have Onana remain at the club for as long as possible before he is released.

“Mail Sport can exclusively reveal that Manchester United are hoping to have Andre Onana in goal for the game against Tottenham at Old Trafford on January 14 – even though Cameroon kick off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign just 24 hours later.”

“Premier League clubs were obliged to release their players for AFCON duty on January 1, but Onana will be available for Monday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Wigan.”

“However, Confidential can reveal that United want to keep him even longer and are in talks with Cameroon over Onana playing in the game against Spurs a week on Sunday, which starts at 4.30pm.”

Should Onana line up against Ange Postecoglou’s men, he will then have to board a seven-hour flight to Ivory Coast for Cameroon’s clash vs. Guinea.

Assuming Cameroon are eliminated in the group stage of AFCON, the 27-year-old could come back for the Red Devils just in time for the fourth round of the FA Cup – if they beat Wigan on Monday, January 8.

If this happens, Onana will not miss even a single United game.

However, if Rigobert Song’s stars proceed all the way to the final of AFCON, Onana is poised to miss up to four matches.

Chris Wheeler adds that the summer signing has concerns about losing his starting berth in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI to Bayindir, but he didn’t have a choice but to answer his country’s call-up under FIFA rules.

It’s understood that there are still issues between Onana and Cameroon Football Federation President Samuel Eto’o.

Conflict between the pair forced the United star to be ejected from his nation’s Qatar World Cup camp in November 2022.

For the 20-time English champions this term, Onana has made 28 appearances across all competitions. He has conceded 45 goals and kept eight clean sheets.

