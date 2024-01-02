Manchester United close to signing Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United’s poor form this season has been partly down to their ongoing defensive injury woes.

Erik ten Hag has played ten different centre-back pairings already this campaign, culminating in his side looking less than secure at the back.

Furthermore, the manager wanted to upgrade his options at the heart of his defence in the summer but the board failed to deliver on his wishes.

Now United look set to spend in the upcoming windows with Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini high on the list of Ten Hag’s defensive targets to bring to Old Trafford.

As reported by Express, United are extremely interested in the Italian and are hoping to agree a deal in the coming weeks.

United are “said to be ready to activate the 20-year-old sensation’s £44m release clause” with United “nearing” an agreement according to the outlet.

Scalvini is one the most highly rated young defenders on the continent and at just 20 years of age carries huge potential.

The Express say Chelsea and Real Madrid are amongst the other sides registering their interest in the Atalanta player and United will have to act fast to win the race for his signature.

United look set to release Raphael Varane at the end of his contract that expires at the end of the season as well while veteran centre-half Jonny Evans’ contract is also nearing an end.

This will leave Ten Hag almost certain to see some new faces in his defensive ranks and Scalvini would be a great start.

The young defender has been excellent since his emergence into the first team at Atalanta and has forced his way into the Italian national side, making seven appearances for Gli Azzurri.

United return to action next Monday after their latest drab defeat to Nottingham Forest at the weekend.