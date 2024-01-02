Manchester United considering approach for Éderson



Manchester United are “evaluating” a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson as Erik ten Hag seeks reinforcements in the centre of the pitch.

Thiago Fernandes (Goal) contends scouts from Old Trafford consider the 24-year-old a “promising” target with United officials having already made contact with the player’s representatives.

Fernandes believes United are “considering” an approach for Éderson in the January window.

EXCLUSIVO!!! Manchester United mira a contratação de volante ex-Cruzeiro e Corinthians Éderson defende a Atalanta; Clubes brasileiros têm direito a percentual. Veja quanto! | @GoalBRhttps://t.co/GFsdhrJOMY — Thiago Fernandes (@thirfernandes) January 2, 2024

The Brazilian midfielder joined the Serie A side in the summer of 2022, having arrived in Italy at Salernitana in January of the same year.

It speaks to the reputation Éderson quickly forged for himself in Italy that Atalanta moved to secure his services so quickly after relocating from Brazil.

The 24-year-old is a strong defensive presence in central midfield – an area United have looked consistently weak this season. He ranks 95th percentile for blocks, 86th for interceptions and 80th for tackles.

These off the ball attributes are complimented by a potent goal threat (82nd percentile for non-penalty xG) and reasonable ability on the ball – 73rd percentile for progressive passes and 83rd for successful take-ons.

Five goals last season underscores this attacking threat.

Fernandes reveals Éderson is “excited about the possibility of moving” to Old Trafford as he looks set to continue his meteoric rise in European football.

Furthermore, United have forged a positive relationship with Atalanta, having previously agreed deals for both Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo in the last few years.

The premium price United paid for both players – a potential £72 million for Hojlund and £37 million for Amad – makes it likely the Italian side would once again ask for a hefty fee for Éderson. Perhaps it’s easy to build friendships with clubs willing to bow to your every demand.

Given the current constraints United are facing courtesy of Financial Fair Play regulations, however, an expensive move in January appears unlikely without a profitable departure first.

