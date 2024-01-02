Manchester United embroiled in ticket row with Wigan Athletic ahead of FA Cup clash



Manchester United are in conflict with Wigan Athletic due to ticketing issues, as the two sides prepare to meet in the third round of the FA Cup in a week’s time.

The game is set to kick off on Monday, January 8, at 20:15 BST.

Last season, United reached the final of the FA Cup but were beaten by Premier League rivals Manchester City at Wembley.

With the Red Devils already out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, the domestic competition presents a real opportunity for Erik ten Hag and his players to win some silverware this term.

According to The Daily Mail, United and Wigan are currently not seeing eye to eye with regards to tickets

“United have become embroiled in a ticketing row with Wigan over the League One club’s attempt to cash in on the visit of Erik ten Hag’s side in the FA Cup third round next week.”

“Confidential understands the club were surprised and frustrated by the Latics selling £180 hospitality packages for United supporters in the away end at the DW Stadium, with away tickets typically sold and distributed by the visiting team.”

“Officials raised safety and security concerns with Wigan, who then issued an ultimatum to United that they either sell the hospitality tickets themselves or the 243 seats, priced at six times the value of normal tickets, would be removed from their allocation.”

The Mail adds that United reluctantly agreed to Wigan’s demands.

The hospitality on offer includes a two-course hot buffet but only offers a paid bar.

Unsurprisingly, the tickets have not sold out, with less than a week ago to go until the clash at the DW Stadium.

All proceeds gained from the sale of the tickets will go to Wigan who are playing in League One.

