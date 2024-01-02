Manchester United players promise to do better in New Year Resolutions

After a rollercoaster 2023, Manchester United players have promised to do better in 2024. Whether fans will believe them is another story, however.

The Manchester Evening News (MEN) has reported that certain players have shared their New Year resolutions.

United have had an horrendous season to date, losing 14 of their 28 games and finished bottom of their extremely manageable Champions League group.

The current campaign has been plagued by injuries, a stagnant attack and a calamitous defence and keeper at times.

Therefore, it is no surprise that the playing squad have used this opportunity to try and win the fans over again.

Marcus Rashford claimed on social media, “disappointing end to 2023 with a defeat. Much work to do in 2024. Happy New Year”.

The Englishman had a fantastic start to 2023 and finished top scorer for his side with 30 goals. However, despite finding the net against Nottingham Forest, it is only his third goal of the season and he has yet to score at Old Trafford in this current campaign.

Another player who has had a horrific season to date is Andre Onana. The Cameroonian has become the butt of many jokes since replacing David de Gea and faces an uphill battle to save his United career only a few months in.

He asserted, “grateful and blessed to be surrounded by amazing people who supported and uplifted me this 2023. Ready to face the challenges of 2024 with determination.”

One player who will have more sympathy from the fans is youngster, Willy Kambwala, who made a shock senior debut versus West Ham just before Christmas.

The young French defender stated, “this year had not started well for me but as the Bible says, ‘better the end of something than its beginning. Better a patient mind than an arrogant mind. I kept the Faith, I prayed, I worked and by His grace God made this year special. No one knows what will happen in 2024 but I know that God is with me. All the Glory to Jesus and Happy New Year everyone.”

Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen have all suffered major injuries this season, so will be hoping for a significantly better 2024.

Lisandro Martinez: “Happy 2024!!! I wish you a full life this year, full of health, love and abundance.”

Christian Eriksen: “Thank you all for 2023. Now let’s push it even further in 2024 – Together. HAPPY NEW YEAR.”

Mason Mount: “Happy New Year people, thanks for all the support and see you in 2024!”

With the INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover completed, there is certainly plenty to be excited about in the new year. This group seem to have complete football control and with the appointments of Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc to the board, they have already brought in some experienced and talented heads.

INEOS will also aim to restructure the sporting department and we should see a new football director in place soon.

There is even hope that investment by the new owners could ease Financial Fair Play rules and even allow the club to be active in the January transfer window with the Red Devils said to be in “pole position” to sign French defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Obviously the key theme of United’s players is on redemption and improving but with new ownership, brighter times are surely just around the corner.