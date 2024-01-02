Manchester United tempted by moves for Bayern Munich forwards



Manchester United have considered approaches for Bayern Munich forwards, Thomas Muller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, as the club seeks to buttress Erik ten Hag’s squad with a “low-cost loan up top.”

The Athletic reveals Old Trafford scouts have scouted Muller this season with United aware the German striker has lost his place in Thomas Tuchel’s starting eleven.

This confirms a report by The Peoples Person which explained why United might be set to make a move for the 34-year-old in the January window.

With Germany set to host the 2024 Euros this summer, Muller could be tempted by the prospect of more regular minutes in Manchester than his current situation in Bavaria. The forward has recently agreed a contract extension at the Allianz Arena, however.

In a similar fashion, The Athletic contends United may be “tempted” by Choupo-Moting who, like Muller, has seen his minutes in the Bayern team reduced since the arrival of Harry Kane last summer. United have previously been linked to the Cameroonian forward who has made something of a career by accepting the backup striker role at big clubs.

The fact both players have combined for a total of five goals this season means they are unlikely to add a significant boost to an already misfiring forward line at United.

Another goal-shy option in Germany considered by United is Timo Werner.

Sources have revealed to The Athletic that Old Trafford officials have made “contact” with their Red Bull Leipzig counterparts over the former Chelsea forward’s potential price.

Previous reports had suggested Werner was not ready for a return to the Premier League, however. The 27-year-old is described as “very sensitive” and is currently struggling with confidence. His physical attributes remain strong, however.

Werner’s pace is electric and his ability to press from the front is as effective as he is willing. His positional versatility – capable of playing on both wings or up top – also makes him a better option from the bench than either of his Bundesliga counterparts.

Ten Hag has made a concerted effort this season to convert his team into one that can “dominate transitions.” While this process has meant United have struggled in many other areas, they have ranked highest in the league amongst pressing statistics and ball recoveries; both crucial components in a transition-based approach.

Werner’s profile would mean he, at a minimum, fits into this philosophy more readily than Muller or Choupo-Moting; the fact he struggles to score means he fits perfectly into the United dressing room as well.

