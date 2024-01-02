Manchester United’s latest action hints at Jadon Sancho staying at the club



The Jadon Sancho saga has been the most unexpected development in this season and perhaps sums up Manchester United’s wider travails under Erik ten Hag.

Expected to be a crucial part of United’s squad this season, Sancho has been banished from the first team completely after falling out with the manager.

Now, as the club comes into the January market with a lot of dead wages on its books and skirting the FFP boundaries, the expectation was that Sancho would be leaving.

It made sense too, considering his massive wages, and a semblance of sellability due to his age and past performances.

However, United might just have dropped a hint that that is not the case.

The club recently released their calendar for 2024 with a picture of a different player on it for each month.

Curiously, Jadon Sancho is the first player, adorning the club colours for the month of January.

For a squad that has more than 20 members, and many players playing a major role this season, it is certainly a weird choice by the club to put Sancho up first.

Generally, a player on the way out is not front and centre for marketing campaigns, especially fan-centric ones, as the commodity being sold instantly becomes outdated as soon as the player leaves.

The examples of Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo come to mind, both of whom were taken away from roles that would make them the “face” of the club after their exit was on the horizon.

Of course, with United continuously fumbling their handling of the club on and off the pitch, it is still a possibility that Sancho leaves, leaving United fans with an outdated calendar in the first month itself.

That would be extremely on point with how the club has been run by the Glazers but the other end of the spectrum is certainly a stronger possibility now than it was before this calendar was released.

