Manchester United’s pursuit of Serhou Guirassy contingent on money from sales



Level with Crystal Palace, and only Burnley and Sheffield United have scored less. Luton Town have scored more goals than Manchester United in the league this season.

The anaemic attack is one of the main reasons why United have started this season like a house on fire, ready to crumble at any moment.

They’re breaking unwanted records left, right, and centre and there’s a feeling that the goalscoring worries are much deeper than waiting for injured players to return.

Therefore, it is understandable that the club has its eyes on Europe’s most unexpected and breakout scoring sensation in Serhou Guirassy.

The Athletic reports that United are one of the numerous clubs taking an interest in VfB Stuttgart hitman, Guirassy, who has been lighting up the scoring charts in Germany.

Guirassy has a remarkably low release clause considering his output, with a fee of just £15.2 million enough to extract him from the Bundesliga club.

However, such are the Financial Fair Play concerns at Old Trafford, the once-financial behemoth can’t afford to pay any fees in January for players.

Therefore, the only way for United to complete this huge bargain is to free up some funds by either selling or loaning their numerous underachievers.

Jadon Sancho’s albatross contract comes to mind but his wages are expected to remain a stumbling block as well.

Furthermore, there is concern at United that Guirassy’s breakout has come out of nowhere so it might not be sustainable in the long run.

Also, depending on how far Guinea go in the African Cup of Nations, the striker could be unavailable for selection till mid-February.

Ultimately, while United are wise to get Guirassy’s case from the get-go, complications about his status, as well as United’s own financial worries would make it a surprise if this transfer goes through.

