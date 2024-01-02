Mason Greenwood sees straight red during Getafe vs Rayo Vallecano



Mason Greenwood’s sparkling form for Getafe has seen his name get linked with the European elites once again.

However, that good run was brought to a screeching halt in this matchweek in La Liga against Rayo Vallecano.

The on-loan United forward was shown a straight red card by the referee in the 50th minute of the match for what appeared to be dissent.

Already down by two goals courtesy of a quickfire double by Sergio Camello, Greenwood went on one of his dribbles through the centre when two players tackled him.

The referee stopped the play immediately but Greenwood remonstrated with visible frustration as soon as the whistle was blown.

It is not clear what he said to the referee but the official, pointing to his mouth, showed him a straight red card.

What did Mason Greenwood say to the referee to get a red card? 🤔#masongreenwood #GetafeRayo pic.twitter.com/umj8rICL4i — United Football (@footballxtra90) January 2, 2024

The official’s action indicated that Greenwood was sent off for something he had said which clearly crossed a line in the referee’s mind.

Clearly agitated by the official, Getafe completely lost their heads, ultimately finishing the game with just eight players on the pitch.

Juanmi Latasa had already been sent off before Greenwood and Damian Suarez followed the pair for an early shower in the 70th minute.

Generally, a straight red card for dissent is only shown when the referee’s integrity is questioned by the player on the field.

Of course, it would be unreasonable to say that that is what Greenwood did, but all eyes will be on Getafe manager Jose Bordalas as to what he says after the game.

A straight red means Greenwood will be suspended for the next three games in domestic competitions.

