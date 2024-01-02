Picture: Leaked design details of Manchester United’s stunning 2024 pre-match shirt



Design details of Manchester United’s unreleased 2024 pre-match shirt have been leaked.

According to Footy Headlines, the shirt is the first to show the special Adidas, Manchester United and Stone Roses product label.

It’s also the first to show the adult version. Previous images of the shirt only showed the kids’ versions.

As per the publication, the Adidas Manchester United 2024 Stones Roses pre-match jersey will be officially launched either later this month or in February.

As stated, it draws inspiration from The Stone Roses, a popular English rock band formed in Manchester in 1983.

The group are understood to be fans of the Red Devils.

Footy Headlines state, “The Adidas Manchester United Football Club 2024 Stone Roses pre-match football shirt takes inspiration from the Stone Roses logo. It combines a black base with golden-yellow logos.”

“A unique all-over graphic pattern rounds off the Adidas Manchester United 2024 Stone Roses pre-match shirt.”

⚫🍋🇬🇧 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗣𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀: Manchester United 2024 Stone Roses Pre-Match Shirt Leaked: https://t.co/T5UtxpEaMZ — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 1, 2024

Also leaked is the Manchester United 2024-25 anthem jacket.

Concerning the anthem jacket, ” It features metallic silver logos, like other elite Adidas teams.”

It will be officially made available for purchase to United supporters in May 2024.

Unsurprisingly, it’s predominantly red in colour. It also boasts of a metallic silver Adidas logo and of course, the Manchester United crest.

💣🔥 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Manchester United 24-25 Anthem Jacket Leaked: https://t.co/Ryd96RWVLd — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) January 2, 2024

All anthem jackets of elite teams under Adidas feature metallic silver logos.

The other “elite teams” that have an agreement with the 20-time English champions are Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Anthem jackets of these clubs follow United’s style but in different main colours. White for Real Madrid, dark red for Bayern, navy for Arsenal and black for Juventus.

