Pictures: Sir Jim Ratcliffe spotted at Old Trafford for first time since announcement of Man United deal



Sir Jim Ratcliffe was pictured at Old Trafford for the first time since Manchester United confirmed that he and the Glazers struck a deal for a partial 25% investment into the club.

United announced on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe had completed the process, which essentially makes him a minority owner.

His arrangement with the Glazers requires ratification by the Premier League before the British businessman and his people can finally start work at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe will be granted full control of United’s sporting operations.

Over the weekend, the British businessman’s ally and close confidant Sir Dave Brailsford was at Carrington. He held informal talks with United staff while also prepping the way for Ratcliffe’s visit.

Brailsford was present during United’s games against Aston Villa and more recently, vs. Nottingham Forest.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report which stated that Ratcliffe is in Manchester for a few days.

It was relayed that the petrochemicals mogul was poised to have a conversation with key figures at Old Trafford, including Erik ten Hag.

In pictures published by The Sun, Ratcliffe can be seen at the Theatre of Dreams.

📸 Sir Jim Ratcliffe was at Old Trafford today for meetings with staff, including interim CEO Patrick Stewart and COO Collette Roche. pic.twitter.com/NUBejrEVuA — Alex Turk (@AlexCTurk) January 2, 2024

The newspaper states, “The billionaire businessman spent two hours at Old Trafford chatting with executives before departing.”

“When offered a welcome and asked what he thought about the torrential rain, he laughed and said: ‘I’ll have to get used to it!'”

“Ratcliffe first walked into the main entrance smiling protected from the Manchester rain by a security guard wielding an umbrella.”

The 71-year-old was met by interim CEO Patrick Stewart and Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche. The welcoming committee did not include any members of the Glazer family.

Those present enjoyed a working lunch while they discussed how best to spearhead an upturn in fortunes at United after years of decline and underperforming.

