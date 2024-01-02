Raphael Varane unhappy that Man United chose against triggering one-year option



Manchester United lost their fifth game in December when they succumbed to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dubious selection calls have not helped Erik ten Hag while the entire team has let the manager down this season. It is clear to see that he needs help and fast.

He is aware that not much in terms of recruitment is expected in January and is relying mainly on the return from injury of several big-name players.

Another issue that needs addressing is the future of several first-team stars whose contracts are set to end next summer with the chief of them being Raphael Varane’s.

Varane’s uncertain future

The Frenchman was initially publicised to be staying till 2025 with the club having the option of triggering a one-year extension in his deal.

However, it recently came to light that the World Cup winner’s contract is, in fact, valid till 2024 with the club holding the one-year option. Due to his enormous wages, the club have decided not to trigger the one-year option.

Instead, they want the defender to sign a new contract, albeit on reduced terms. This means the centre-back is free to agree a pre-agreement with a foreign club starting January 1.

As per The Manchester Evening News, Varane feels this move is aimed at trying to get him to leave the club, something he does not want.

“Raphael Varane feels he is being pushed out of Manchester United after the club decided against extending his contract by one year.

“Varane, 30, is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs and it is understood he is undecided over whether to accept a reduced salary at United if they draft up a new deal.

“The former Real Madrid defender is also believed to be unimpressed by the lack of stability at United this season.”

Victor Lindelof’s one-year option has been activated while the club are also in the process of doing the same with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri.

Contract issues

Interestingly, Ten Hag is said to want Jonny Evans to stick around for another year. All this has made the former France international feel like the club want him gone.

There were reports of a rift developing between the player and the manager as he sat out of the first team for almost two months. He has since started four of the last five games.

Varane has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, Bayern Munich as well as former club Real Madrid.

When fit, he remains one of the best in the world but that has been the case very often with the player missing seven games this season through five different cases of injury and illness.

He has missed a whopping 38 games in two and a half seasons since he arrived in Manchester. This is exactly why United are refraining from paying an injury-prone player such a lot.