Ryan Giggs could make shock return to management at Salford City

Ryan Giggs could be on the verge of making a sensational return to management after his recent legal difficulties.

This is according to The Sun, who claim the former winger is on a three-man shortlist to replace the fired Neil Wood as manager of Salford City.

The Lancashire side are owned by Class of 92 stars Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, David Beckham and of course, Giggs himself.

Since the investment in 2014, the team has made it from the non-league to League Two but the team are in danger of losing their professional status this year.

Salford “find themselves staring down the barrel of relegation back to non-league football” after not winning a game since October.

In fact, they lie 21st in the table and only five points above the drop zone, having picked up a solitary point from their previous 15 available.

A 5-1 Boxing Day defeat to Tranmere was the last straw for previous manager, Neil Wood.

Ryan Giggs now joins ex-Charlton boss Dean Holden and former Grimsby manager Paul Hurst on the shortlist to take over the club and try to save their season.

Interestingly, Giggs’ brother Rhodri, was a player and manager for Salford City back in 2010, while his older brother was still playing at the highest level for Manchester United.

However, a return to management would be huge news as the former United number 11 has had a series of legal problems to deal with over recent years.

Giggs was manager of the Welsh national team until 2020 but that all came to an end after it emerged he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault against his ex-girlfriend.

However, in July 2023 the former player was cleared as the Crown Prosecution Service withdrew charges when a key witness was unwilling to give evidence.

It has also been reported that Giggs was looking to make a return to management back in September when he was linked to replacing Wood at the side he co-owns.