Sergio Reguilon set for Tottenham Hotspur return after Man United cut short his loan spell



Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon is set to make his return to Tottenham Hotspur after Manchester United elected to end his brief Old Trafford loan spell.

Reguilon was acquired during the summer transfer window as an emergency loan signing, following long-term injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

United already had plans in place to send Alvaro Fernandez – the only other natural left-back that was fit at the time – to Granada on loan in search of first-team minutes.

Reguilon was added to the ranks to ensure Erik ten Hag was not left short in the position.

The Tottenham loanee made 12 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions and accumulated only 653 minutes.

While he was on the pitch, United conceded 13 goals and he helped the side keep three clean sheets.

However, according to the reliable David Ornstein, Reguilon’s exploits were seemingly not enough to convince United to extend his stay beyond the winter transfer window.

“Sergio Reguilon is returning to Tottenham Hotspur after Manchester United triggered a break clause to cut short his loan move.”

“However, with Shaw back to fitness and Malacia also nearing a return — coupled with fewer games upcoming during the second half of the season following the club’s Champions League and Carabao Cup exits — the decision has been made for him to return to Spurs.”

Shaw has missed United’s last two games with a minor injury.

However, the fact that the 20-time English champions are willing to let Reguilon depart suggests Shaw’s problem is not serious and Malacia is also not too far away from making his return to competitive action.

United return to action on Monday, January 8 when they face Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup 3rd round.

