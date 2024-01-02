Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned OGC Nice interested in loan move for Facundo Pellistri



Manchester United have suffered from an acute lack of goals this season, scoring even less than newly-promoted Luton Town 20 games into the Premier League season.

While new striker Rasmus Hojlund has managed only one goal in the league, manager Erik ten Hag must have expected his wingers to try and share the goalscoring burden with the young Dane.

The right-wing position has been a particular sore spot with Antony yet to register a goal or an assist while his general play has been mediocre at best.

The manager’s insistence on using him is also perplexing given he also had Facundo Pellistri sitting on the sidelines. It is clear the the young Uruguayan is not held in high regard by the Dutchman.

RW options

Pellistri started only thrice this term, registering one assist in those games. While he also looks raw, at least the Uruguay international shows a lot more desire than the Brazilian.

However, with Amad Diallo impressing in his cameo against Nottingham Forest and training, the Ivorian may have usurped the 22-year-old in the pecking order.

With not too many games coming up and with the injury situation clearing up, there might be no choice for the former Penarol man but to try and find a club where he can get regular minutes.

As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, there is loan interest for the young winger with Sir Jim Ratcliffe-owned OGC Nice linked with a temporary move.

“I understand there is loan interest in Facundo Pellistri for example from Nice and a number of clubs,” Ornstein said on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE.

“But that doesn’t do a great deal for their finances, but it creates a bit of space in the squad.”

Pellistri loan

With INEOS now set to take charge of the Red Devils, this might be a great way of earning minutes while also remaining under the same umbrella.

Pellistri’s departure might free up funds for a new loan signing but the manager will take a final call on the matter.

The FA Cup game against Wigan might be the ideal time to see if the Uruguayan is worth keeping around for the second half of the campaign.

The winger has excelled for his national side but has struggled to have the same sort of impact for the Red Devils. His previous loan spells at Alaves had also not gone according to plan.