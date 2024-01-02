Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first day at Old Trafford



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in Manchester today as he conducts a series of meetings at Old Trafford and Carrington for the first time since the confirmation of his minority stake ownership.

Chris Wheeler (Daily Mail) confirmed Ratcliffe’s movements, revealing the INEOS owner would be holding talks in both the stadium and the training ground he is now responsible for.

Ratcliffe will “speak with Erik ten Hag and [his] coaching staff” as part of his visit to Carrington.

The protracted takeover saga – which began in November 2022 – finally reached an official point of progression on Christmas Eve when it was announced Ratcliffe’s offer had been accepted.

It will take between six and eight weeks for the Premier League authorities to approve the deal, however.

As part of the agreement reached between the Glazer family and INEOS, any decisions pertaining to the football operation at United much be consulted between both parties before being made.

This approval process is also expected to be a formality and, as such, INEOS have already begun the much-needed overhaul at Old Trafford.

Sir Dave Brailsford – who will form part of the new-look structure at United – has already began work at Old Trafford, arriving for his first day on New Year’s Eve. He is expected to be the first of many new faces in the executive branch at United.

Sources close to the INEOS sporting team indicate they will adopt a mentality of ‘listen, look, learn’ in an attempt to begin their revolution with a “light-touch opening.”

As such, Ratcliffe’s meetings today are likely to be introductory ones, designed at creating a relationship and sense of dialogue between the new ownership and the staff at the club itself.

The distant and detached nature of the Glazer ownership will be one Ratcliffe is keen to leave as a relic of the past.

In an open letter to the United fanbase on the day his ownership bid was confirmed, the 71-year-old reiterated his long-standing passion for the club and his desire to see it returned to the “top of world football.”

He was quick to acknowledge the scope of this task, however.

“We are here for the long term and recognise that a lot of challenges and hard work lie ahead, which we will approach with rigour, professionalism and passion. We are committed to working with everyone at the Club – the Board, staff, players and fans – to help drive the Club forward.”

This first day – split between meetings at Old Trafford and Carrington which are in-person – underscores this mentality of “working with everyone at the Club.”

