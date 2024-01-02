The reasons behind David de Gea’s non-return to club football and what he has been up to

Despite giving serious consideration to retirement in the summer, former Manchester United goalkeeper, David de Gea still plans to make a return to football, but only on his own terms.

The Athletic have gone into detail on the United legend’s reasons for remaining on the sidelines.

Since it was announced that the keeper would not be signing a new deal at the club and he would be replaced by Andre Onana, he has rejected numerous attempts by teams all over the world to bring him in.

It has been reported that the Spanish keeper has suitors in Saudi Arabia, Spain, England and even in the United States. However, to date, the 33 year old has rejected every offer that has come his way.

He has been “reluctant to drop down the league” and so refused offers except at top clubs, the outlet says.

A potential move to Inter Milan was not fancied because “there was little appeal in replacing Andre Onana”.

It would also seem he remains unwilling to compromise much on his previous £375,000 per week salary, with the article stating Saudi interest did not come to fruition because “no clubs were willing to eclipse the salary he earned at Old Trafford.”

It was even briefly mentioned that the Spaniard might return to Old Trafford to cover for the African Cup of Nations bound Onana but this rumour was quickly shot down. It is said “he felt no sense of wanting to prove [United] wrong” for letting him leave.

The 2023 Golden Glove winner is in no rush to decide his future and this is largely down to the fact, “he has been enjoying being away from professional football. He made his Atletico Madrid debut in 2009 and spent 12 years under the microscope and intense pressure at United. On that front, this is the first time he has taken a step back and allowed himself a break”.

In fact, sources close to the Madrid born keeper “noted how the Spaniard had given serious consideration to retiring in the summer, and just after, as no enticing offers were forthcoming”.

The keeper wants to make the right decision for him and his celebrity wife, Edurne, who is a judge on TV show Spain’s Got Talent.

“She will play a key role in where he decides to continue his career,” The Athletic explains. “At this stage, he is looking for quality of life for his family, which is why he would seek a significant salary if he was to join a Saudi Arabian club, as it is unlikely his family would join him in the Middle East”.

The Spaniard could see the United States as a viable option, especially the west coast, and this could be an obvious attraction for his celebrity wife.

De Gea’s next moves have been cloaked in mystery due to “his deliberate silence, turning down multiple interview requests out of respect for his former club” and the fact he currently has no agent.

However, the player has been keeping himself very fit, playing numerous sports, so he should theoretically “be ready to step in straight away at a club should he get a move”.

The keeper who made 545 appearances for the Old Trafford side, has also been keeping himself busy with his esports team, Rebels Gaming. They “are national champions in Valorant and Rainbow Six and are targeting international success. They are due to announce their 2024 schedule imminently and that has been a focus of his”.

The Athletic finishes by stating, “De Gea has enjoyed being a non-footballer, making the most of his time away from the game, but there is an acceptance that, unless he announces his retirement, he needs to decide on his next steps”.