Tottenham Hotspur drop out of race for Jean-Clair Todibo

Manchester United have received a huge boost as Tottenham Hotspur have dropped out of the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo – Erik ten Hag’s number one target for the centre back position.

United have endured an unrelenting injury crisis this season with thirty-five separate incidents of players being unavailable for selection.

Now 35 cases of injury or illness at #mufc this season that have caused a player to miss a game https://t.co/cfvQ46nAzI — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 30, 2023

Nowhere has this issue been felt more acutely than central defence, however.

Ten Hag was forced to field a centre-back pairing of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala for the recent away trip to West Ham as all four of his first-choice defenders were unavailable. Somewhat predictably, United lost two-nil.

On the left side, Lisandro Martinez has been ruled out for the majority of the season while Victor Lindelof has missed the entire Christmas period with a groin injury.

On the right, Raphael Varane has been consistently unavailable due to a variety of maladies while Harry Maguire – who has re-established his position in Ten Hag’s starting eleven in the Frenchman’s absence -has been inflicted with the same injury as Lindelof.

Moreover, Ten Hag is thought to hold long-term doubts over both Varane and Maguire in the RCB slot. Varane’s inability to stay fit makes it impossible to rely on him; Maguire’s inability to operate in a high-line makes it impossible to implement the type of game plan the Dutch manager ultimately wants to see.

As such, a right-sided central defender has emerged as a high priority for United with the club believed to have settled on Todibo as their main option.

The Frenchman possesses the technical skills and physical abilities to both play out from the back and operate in a high-line. He has marshalled the second-best defence amongst Europe’s top five leagues and, at 24 years of age, is a good blend of experience and youth.

They are set to face competition from Premier League rivals for his services, however.

Chelsea and Spurs have been strongly linked with the OGC Nice centre-back with both clubs possessing greater financial flexibility in January than United. Reports had suggested the London rivals were “preparing” bids for Todibo.

Which is why Fabrizio Romano’s update – revealing Spurs are in negotiations for Radu Dragusin (Genoa centre-back) – is such a positive development for Old Trafford officials.

🚨⚪️ Understand negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with Romanian CB. Spurs confident to advance as contacts continue on daily basis. No changes on Jean-Clair Todibo deal, almost collapsed. pic.twitter.com/IZvflzZp5M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Romano contends the London club’s interest in Todibo has “almost collapsed” with any further pursuit thought to be extremely unlikely.

Interestingly, United are set to play Spurs in two weeks time and, given Tottenham are experiencing their own crisis in central defence, United fans would be forgiven for hoping any deal for Dragusin ‘drags on’ for another fortnight…I’ll get my coat.

This development should, therefore, leave just one London rival for United to compete with. Footmercato contends Chelsea are willing to “take out the cheque book” for Todibo as they are not happy with their current defensive options.

Their interest in Todibo was previously reported by The Peoples Person in November as a potential Thiago Silva-replacement – as lofty praise as a centre-back can receive.

As such, United officials may be forced to act quickly and decisively if they are to land Ten Hag his late Christmas present ahead of their trigger-happy counterparts at Stamford Bridge.