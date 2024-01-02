Wayne Rooney sacked by Birmingham City after just 15 games and two wins

Birmingham City have parted company with manager Wayne Rooney, just over two months after appointing him as manager.

The Manchester United legend has struggled to get going since his arrival back in England and a disastrous start to his reign has led to him losing his job.

Rooney was controversially appointed by The Blues who sacked former coach John Eustace in October despite sitting just outside the playoff spots.

Birmingham have since had the worst record in the Championship, taking 10 points from a possible 45, losing nine and winning just two.

They now sit in 20th position and just six points free of the relegation places.

The 3-0 loss to Leeds United last night (Monday) was the final straw for The Blues board who acted quickly after the defeat.

In a short statement, the club thanked Rooney for his efforts but admitted the team’s form has not been up to scratch during his tenure.

“Unfortunately, Wayne’s time with us did not go as planned and we have decided to move in a different direction,” said CEO Garry Cook.

Since making a decent start to life in management with Derby County, Rooney has struggled in his stints with DC United and now with Birmingham, leaving his reputation on the touchline in tatters.

Despite feeling he deserved more time to instil his methods, Rooney accepted the club’s decision and said it will “take some time” to get over the news.

“Football is a results business – and I recognise they have not been at the level I wanted them to be.

“However, time is the most precious commodity a manager requires and I do not believe 13 weeks was sufficient to oversee the changes that were needed,” Rooney said.

United’s highest-ever goalscorer will now look to rebuild his managerial career but will be aware of picking his next job wisely after a couple of poor runs.