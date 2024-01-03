Carlo Ancelotti categorically denies Real Madrid want to sign Raphael Varane in January

Real Madrid’s manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has claimed that they do not want to sign a centre back in January, hence, not Raphael Varane.

According to The Metro, the Italian manager has ruled out any move for the player despite the squad shortages at the club.

The Real Madrid manager stated, “at this moment, we aren’t considering signing another centre-back,’ Ancelotti said.

“We’re lacking important players, but we have another two who we believe in, Nacho [Fernández] and [Antonio] Rüdiger, and two others who can play there, [Aurélien] Tchouaméni and [Dani] Carvajal. So right now we aren’t considering a signing.”

“I’ll repeat myself: yes, we won’t sign.”

The future of the French defender has been up in the air since he was left out of the first team in favour of Jonny Evans in the Manchester derby in October for “tactical reasons”. Since then, the defender has been in and out of the team but has played more recently, including a fine performance versus Liverpool at Anfield.

It has been reported that Varane has been left unhappy by the club’s decision to not trigger the one year option in his deal.

“Raphael Varane feels he is being pushed out of Manchester United after the club decided against extending his contract by one year”.

“Varane, 30, is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs and it is understood he is undecided over whether to accept a reduced salary at United if they draft up a new deal”.

This decision is linked to the club’s new tougher policy on wages and offering extensions due to a combination of Financial Fair Play restrictions and also new part owners INEOS, trying to flex their muscles at the club.

Nonetheless, as usual, there are mixed signals about what the club wants. The Peoples Person relayed on New Year’s Eve that United want to keep the defender but on lower wages. “United are said to be willing to offer Varane a new deal on reduced wages but are reluctant to extend his current £340,000-a-week contract”.

Therefore, nobody really knows whether Varane will stay or go at this point, but it does seem abundantly clear that it won’t be Real Madrid, at least in this window.