Charlie McNeill set to stay at Manchester United after club recalled him from Stevenage loan



Academy striker Charlie McNeill is reportedly set to remain at Manchester United for the rest of the season as he carries on with his development.

This is after United decided to end his loan spell with Stevenage earlier than was initially planned.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that McNeill was on track to be recalled back to Old Trafford because his time at Lamex Stadium was not going according to plan.

The 20-year-old struggled to make an impact at the League One impact and to nail down a regular starting berth.

McNeill joined Stevenage on the final day of the summer transfer window and landed on his feet quickly by scoring on his debut against Leyton Orient.

However, since then, it has not been a good time for the goalscorer.

After the Leyton Orient game, he has started just two further games – one in which he played for 45 minutes against Carlisle, and the other 57 minutes vs. Cheltenham.

To highlight just how awful his time at Stevenage was, McNeill has not featured for the club since September and has had to be content with being an unused substitute option on four occasions.

In an update provided by The Manchester Evening News, United have now taken action and have finally recalled the talented starlet.

The Red Devils have seemingly taken matters into their own hands and elected to keep him within their ranks at least until the end of the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

It’s believed that McNeill could be afforded training opportunities with the first team – it’s certainly better than not being sufficiently used at Stevenage.

At the moment, Erik ten Hag is struggling in the attacking department. Anthony Martial is currently out with an unknown illness, meaning Rasmus Hojlund is the only fit natural striker on the 20-time English champions’ payroll.

Ten Hag has previously demonstrated a willingness to give youngsters a chance if they prove their worth in training. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho are evidence of this.

It’s therefore not completely inconceivable that McNeill could find himself in the same situation.

