Charlie Savage: Derby interested in signing Manchester United academy graduate



Derby are reportedly interested in signing Reading midfielder and Manchester United academy graduate Charlie Savage.

Charlie left Old Trafford in the summer after 15 years in the youth system.

He was sold to Reading for a nominal sum, although it’s understood United retain a significant sell-on clause on the deal that took him to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Devils in 2021, during a dead-rubber Champions League clash against Swiss side Young Boys.

Charlie came on for Juan Mata.

It looked like the Wales international had a genuine shot at breaking into the first team but saw opportunities in the first team under Erik ten Hag extremely hard to come by.

The decision was therefore made to permanently part ways, with the midfielder joining Reading.

Charlie has adapted well to life with the Royals. He has registered three goals and one assist in 26 games across all competitions for Rubén Sellés’ men.

The Peoples Person previously explored whether United and Ten Hag made a mistake by letting Charlie leave so early, without being given a real shot at trying to break into the Dutch coach’s plans.

He is certainly doing well and showing his talent in England’s third flight.

So much so that according to The Daily Mail, Derby are eyeing him.

It’s understood that Derby already made an approach for Charlie but Reading knocked them back despite being in the middle of financial turmoil.

Nevertheless, the Rams have not been deterred and remain keen on landing his services. Derby County are chasing promotion to the Championship and are currently fourth in the League One standings.

