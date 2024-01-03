Chelsea set to hijack Manchester United’s move for Antonio Silva



Chelsea are hoping to jump the queue ahead of Manchester United to the signing of Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

Erik ten Hag is thought to have made a central defender a priority for United’s recruitment team as he seeks to stabilise a sinking ship. His side currently languish in seventh place in the Premier League, having already been knocked out of both the Champions League and the Carabao Cup.

The exit from Europe saw United concede fifteen goals – the second most in the entire competition – despite being in a group with Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen. It was the most goals conceded by an English side in the history of the competition.

Injuries have ravaged the Old Trafford dressing room, with central defence being hit particularly hard.

Two weeks ago, the absences of Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez meant that Ten Hag was forced to field the unlikely centre-back partnership of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala against West Ham.

One a 36-year-old signed on an impromptu whim this summer, the other a 19-year-old making his Premier League debut. United would lose the match two-nil.

Even when everyone is fit, Ten Hag is thought to retain doubts over the suitability of both Varane and Maguire. Both players will be 31 by the start of next season and neither suit the proactive and progressive style the Dutchman demands from his centre-backs.

As such, a new central defender is considered a “top priority” for United, with Silva a primary target for the role.

The Sun reports Chelsea have now joined the race for the Portuguese defender, however, and the London club have even seen a huge opening proposal rejected by Benfica.

Chelsea are reported to have offered £52 million plus Armando Broja for Silva – an offer quickly refuted by the Portuguese club.

Benfica appear to be adamant in holding out for the £87 million release clause in their defensive jewel’s contract. And when United’s financial capabilities – which are heavily constrained by Financial Fair Play regulations – are factored in, it seems an unrealistic threshold for them to reach.

Unfortunately for Ten Hag, Chelsea – with Todd ‘Scattergun’ Boehly at the helm – seem a much more likely prospect.

