Chris Sutton says “phenomenal” Kieran McKenna can replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United



TV pundit Chris Sutton has backed Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna to replace Erik ten Hag if the Manchester United boss were to lose his job.

At the moment, United are in eighth place with just 31 points after 20 Premier League matches.

United lost their most recent match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

In total this term, the Red Devils have suffered nine defeats in England’s top flight – as many matches as they were beaten in the 2022/23 campaign.

The 20-time English champions were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup and the Champions League.

As it stands, the FA Cup is United’s only realistic chance of winning silverware this season.

Amidst the club’s struggles to achieve a consistent run of results, top four also looks like an uphill battle.

Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag to mastermind an upturn in fortunes on the pitch and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to take over control of sporting operations at Old Trafford on the verge of being ratified, it’s no longer inconceivable that the Dutch coach could lose his job.

Ten Hag previously indicated that he is keen to work with Ratcliffe and the INEOS billionaire is also eager to work with him.

According to Sutton who spoke on the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast, McKenna is good enough to take over the reins at United.

Formerly a ridiculed assistant under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while with the Red Devils, McKenna has since been making headlines with the Tractor Boys.

The Championship outfit are currently second in their league, 10 points adrift of Leicester City.

A report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that McKenna is already attracting interest from some Premier League heavyweights.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Brighton are said to be admirers of the 37-year-old.

Sutton described McKenna as “phenomenal” and added, “At number three, Kieran McKenna. I’m a Norwich fan, but there’s a begrudging admiration for the job he’s done.”

“Promoted last season, they’ve been flying this season, but they may be lucky to hang onto him because bigger clubs may be looking and thinking they want a piece of him.”

Ladyman remarked, “It’s fair to say nobody saw that coming when he left Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching team. Nobody thought he would do what he did.”

Sutton who previously played for Aston Villa and Birmingham City man responded, “He could be back there one day, he could be back there.”

Nevertheless, there’s still a long way to go if at all, before the issue of Ten Hag’s succession becomes a material topic of discussion.

