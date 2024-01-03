David Moyes “reluctant” to sign Jadon Sancho as Manchester United grow desperate



David Moyes’ West Ham are reportedly not very eager to sign exiled Manchester United star Jadon Sancho in January.

Sancho was banished from training with the senior squad and accessing all first-team facilities after he publicly decided to call out Erik ten Hag on social media.

The United boss told reporters on September 3 that Sancho was not included in the matchday squad that made its way to London to face Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

In response, the England international released a strongly-worded statement essentially branding his manager a liar.

Sancho also accused Ten Hag of making him a scapegoat.

The player has not featured for the Red Devils since and has been training alone to keep up his fitness. It’s believed that the only for him to return to the fold is to issue a public apology to Ten Hag and the coaching staff.

So far, Sancho has proved stubborn and an acceptance of wrongdoing doesn’t seem to be forthcoming.

The 23-year-old has been linked to several outfits said to be keen on giving him an exit from Old Trafford in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Saudi Pro League clubs have all been mentioned to be in for Sancho.

He was recently included in United’s 2024 calendar for the month of January.

According to The Daily Mail, while West Ham were thought to be admirers of Sancho, Moyes is not too sure about the prospect of having the winger in his ranks.

“United are desperate to offload Sancho in this transfer window following a fall-out with manager Erik ten Hag that has left the £73m misfit training on his own at Carrington for the last four months.”

“United sources say ‘multiple clubs’ are monitoring Sancho’s situation and that’s understood to include West Ham.”

“However, it’s understood that David Moyes is reluctant to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season, and the player’s £250,000-a-week wages would also be a stumbling block.”

As pointed out by Chris Wheeler, it appears Sancho’s only hope of staying at United is if Ten Hag is sacked as soon as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe officially take over control of the club’s sporting operations.

