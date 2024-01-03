Erik ten Hag’s agent’s increasing influence raising eyebrows at Manchester United



Manchester United’s recruitment under Erik ten Hag has been patchy, to put it politely, with multiple costly duds bringing them to the brink of failing Financial Fair Play.

Interestingly, a running theme among United incomings under Ten Hag has been his familiarity with those players.

Be it former Ajax players, talent who has played under him, or just players he had admired previously or shares a link with, United have been narrow in their scope.

A common link in many of these has been the involvement of his agent, Kees Vos, with his agency SEG.

Rasmus Hojlund joined the agency a month before sealing his move to Old Trafford, a curious timing, to say the least.

Vos’ SEG were negotiating for United in their late dash to bring Sofyan Amrabat on loan.

However, The Sun now reports that SEG’s growing influence at United is seeping beyond the first team, a notion that is “ruffling feathers” at the club.

The report states that SEG are trying to convince United academy players to leave their current representation and sign with SEG to consolidate their growing influence.

Understandably, these players’ current agents haven’t been taking too kindly to these approaches, creating tension at the club.

While the agents are embroiled in a battle of their own, SEG’s growing influence is hardly beneficial for United either, especially with new ownership on the horizon.

The Peoples Person earlier reported that Ten Hag is keen to keep his transfer veto intact after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival but he will have an uphill task to convince him of its merits due to his current hit rate in the market.

Combine that with the narrow scope of incomings, unrest caused at the academy level due to Vos, and the murky links in the agent world, perhaps it would be best for the new ownership to start afresh.

