Erling Haaland responds to Jadon Sancho’s potential Borussia Dortmund return with three-word statement



Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has made his feelings clear on a potential Borussia Dortmund return for Jadon Sancho as the Manchester United forward continues to be linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

Sancho last played for United on August 26.

This is because he was exiled from the senior squad and banned from accessing all first-team areas and facilities after choosing to go to war with Erik ten Hag in public.

Ten Hag told reporters on September 3 that Sancho was omitted from the travelling contingent that made its way to London to face Arsenal due to his poor performances in training.

In response, the England international released a strongly-worded statement via social media refuting his manager’s claims. He also said that he was being made a scapegoat at the club.

It’s believed that Sancho was offered the chance to apologise to Ten Hag and his coaching staff but the player refused.

Since an acceptance of wrongdoing on Sancho’s part does not seem to be forthcoming, a departure from United increasingly looks like the most likely outcome.

Clubs like Juventus, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen and Saudi Pro League outfits have all been mentioned to be keen on landing Sancho.

However, as it stands, Borussia Dortmund seems like the 23-year-old’s next destination.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United and Dortmund have been in talks over a six-month loan tenure for Sancho.

It’s believed that the process is advanced and he could join the Bundesliga giants for a second spell sooner than expected.

United are so desperate to part ways with Sancho that they’re willing to cover a huge chunk of his mega wages to make sure a deal with Dortmund gets over the line.

Sancho left Germany for Manchester in 2021 in a £73milion deal, and he came with huge expectations on his shoulders.

For Dortmund, the winger registered a whopping 50 goals and 58 assists in 137 games. In comparison, he only has 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for United.

In particular, Sancho struck a deadly partnership with Haaland, who is now at Man City.

The Norwegian took to social media and shared a photo of himself with Sancho and the DFB Pokal in 2021.

Haaland wrote alongside the picture, “Proper baller that.”

Erling Haaland 💛 Jadon Sancho 📲 pic.twitter.com/CakD1o5K0j — OneFootball (@OneFootball) January 3, 2024

It’s clear the City star still rates his ex-teammate very highly.