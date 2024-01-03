Everton interested in signing Jesse Lingard in winter window

Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United player, is the subject of interest from Everton in the January transfer window.

According to talkSPORT, “Everton are considering handing Jesse Lingard a Premier League lifeline”.

It is thought that The Toffees could be interested in offering “Lingard a short-term deal until the end of the season”.

The Merseysiders have endured an incredibly difficult season, lying 17th in the table after being hit with a ten-point penalty due to being found guilty of breaching financial rules.

Nonetheless, the Blues did manage to win four in a row recently to climb up the table, but three consecutive losses over the Christmas period has dragged the side back into the relegation mix.

As regards to Lingard, the player has not had a club since being released by Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The 31 year old endured a tough time at the City Ground as a combination of injury and poor form meant he never really get started at the club.

It has been reported that the United academy graduate’s “desire is to now try his luck in America in the MLS”.

Lingard was training with his former side West Ham in September and it was believed the attacker would logically sign a short term deal there, however this turned out not to be the case.

In addition, despite training in Saudi Arabia with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, they rejected the chance to sign him due to his high wage demands.

The England international has had to live with accusations that football is not his main priority and he was described recently as the “non-footballing footballer” due to his supposed focus on off field activities, such as his brand JLINGZ and his lack of rush to find a new club.

Now at 31 years old, the Warrington born player could be about to be handed a Premier League career lifeline by Sean Dyche at Everton.

As we saw from his stint at West Ham in 2021, the player has the ability to make it at lower Premier League level, the question is can he still, after such a long time without playing consistently.