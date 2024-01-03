INEOS expected to make a series of major decisions next week



The INEOS sporting team are reported to be holding a crucial meeting next week to discuss a number of a key decisions over personnel and structural changes at Manchester United.

Alexis Bernard (Le10Sport) reveals INEOS “plans to bring together the entire staff of the club” to help lay out what the new footballing operation at Old Trafford will look like.

Jean-Claude Blanc is expected to be taking up a senior position, likely the Chief Executive role, while a decision over the a prospective new Sporting Director will also be made.

This role is expected to be supplemented by an additional ‘Head of Recruitment’ who focuses solely on transfers. This report on The Peoples Person sheds more light on this.

Bernard asserts the “future” of manager Erik ten Hag will also be discussed – the “first major decision…of the INEOS era.”

The reporter contends that while the Dutch manager’s future is “50/50”, sources close to the INEOS team are acutely aware of the difficulties Ten Hag has been forced to endure this year.

“Numerous injuries” to key players, as well as their primary back-ups, has left United’s squad heavily depleted for large parts of the season.

There is appreciation amongst the club’s new owners that it is difficult to implement a new style of play while having to make drastic changes on a weekly basis due to absences.

United’s results thus far – which see then languish in seventh in the Premier League and already eliminated from the Champions League and Carabao Cup – border on inexcusable, however.

For this reason, Bernard writes, Ten Hag remains firmly in the “hot seat.”

The French reporter reveals the Dutch manager is unlikely to find much relief in the January transfer window either.

A “major recruit” is considered impossible this month, with prospective loan deals the most the club will likely be able to manage.

Indeed, INEOS officials have even requested a “freezing” of any approaches for new players, with potential deals and negotiations currently on “standby.”

As such, Bernard contends: “…the possibility of seeing Manchester United experience a completely blank winter transfer window cannot be ruled out.”

