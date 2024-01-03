INEOS planning to bring both Dan Ashworth, Paul Mitchell to revamp Man United’s transfer operations



It is no secret that Manchester United’s transfer dealings since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson has been nothing short of disastrous.

Over £1.67 billion has been spent on incomings with most deals proving to be a miss with very few hits.

And the approach has been scattershot, to say the least, with recruitment suited to fit the current manager and not any particular style.

Every elite club has had a Director of Football overseeing the transfer process but United created the particular post only very recently and put in John Murtough in the chair.

Manager Erik ten Hag’s choice of incomings has also been largely poor with deals for Antony and Casemiro highlighted as being particularly bad.

United’s revamp

While the fee for the winger was exorbitantly high, the wages offered to the midfielder did not impress Sir Jim Ratcliffe and he is set to overhaul the entire process.

Now that INEOS are set to take control over all sporting affairs, a lot of behind-the-scene changes are expected with Richard Arnold already quitting his CEO post.

Murtough is also expected to be removed along with Darren Fletcher, and Sir Dave Brailsford, INEOS’ head of sport, is already planning.

Currently undertaking an internal audit, I News has revealed that INEOS are considering “bringing in both Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell to completely revamp how Manchester United approach the transfer market.”

While Mitchell is being considered for a head of recruitment role, Ashworth remains the top priority for the position of sporting director.

It will be difficult to prise Ashworth away from Newcastle United with the Magpies hell-bent on keeping their man.

But Brailsford is willing to offer a “substantial compensation package” to secure the services of the former Brighton honcho.

Two elite choices

“Sir Dave will go all out for Dan [Ashworth],” a source was quoted as saying. “This is what he is good at – getting the right people in, in the right roles. He won’t interfere with coaching or tell a manager which players to sign.

“He will get the right person in to do that. And he always gets his man.”

In case the plan to secure Ashworth goes bust, Mitchell could be handed the director of football role.

During his time at Monaco, Mitchell used to operate “in the same circles” as OGC Nice, a club owned by Ratcliffe, and hence the British billionaire is a big fan. However, Brailsford prefers Ashworth due to their close personal connection.

If United do manage to bring both together, they would create a system that would match Europe’s elites and could potentially stop the rut and play a big role in taking the club back to where it belongs.