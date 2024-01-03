Jadon Sancho’s contract unlikely to be terminated due to Financial Fair Play concerns

Erik ten Hag’s second season at Manchester United has been a turbulent one with on and off-the-field issues plaguing the progress expected after a strong maiden campaign.

United’s poor form on the pitch has largely been down to unavailable players with the manager struggling to field a consistent XI.

Jadon Sancho hasn’t played since the end of August after publicly falling out with Ten Hag and now looks set for the exit door at Old Trafford.

With Sancho’s bumper wages providing a stumbling block to move him on easily in January there was talk of terminating the winger’s contract to get him off the books.

However, as reported by the Athletic, Financial Fair Play regulations look to have put a stop to that resolution with the payoff to the player hitting United’s FFP calculations.

“The club will not pay off the player, however, because that would be a dramatic hit to FFP calculations, both in cash reserves by needing to pay him a lump sum and also by depriving them of writing down his book value in accounts,” said the outlet.

A loan deal is the most likely outcome of the saga with the view of his new team paying some, or all, of Sancho’s wages as well as having an option to buy the player at the end of the deal.

“Outcast Sancho is available and United would ideally loan him out to protect his value and recoup some of his wages, which are more than £200,000 per week,” report the Athletic.

Ten Hag has publicly left the door open for a return to the first team fold but it seems the 23-year-old is sticking to his guns and ready to leave in January.

Sancho has struggled to find anything like the form he showed so regularly at Borussia Dortmund which persuaded United to shell out over £70millon to secure his signature in 2021.

The winger has scored just twelve goals in his 82 appearances at Old Trafford and has been in and out of the team under different regimes.

Losing Sancho at a cut price will also be another black mark against United’s recruitment policy which has badly let them down over the last decade.