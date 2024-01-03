Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund imminent, could take part in friendlies



The January transfer window has officially begun and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hope to trim his squad while possibly getting a few new players on board as he looks to salvage a disappointing campaign thus far.

The likelihood of any major incomings is pretty slim with the club possibly eyeing the loan market for bargain buys who could come in and do a job.

The wiggle room via FFP is not that great and hence the club are trying to get high earners off the wage bill. So far, Donny van de Beek has left to join Eintracht Frankfurt on loan.

The club are still paying a large portion of his wages. And the same scenario is repeating itself in the possible loan exit of exiled star Jadon Sancho.

Sancho loan

The Englishman is being eyed by his former club Borussia Dortmund for a six-month loan deal after the player had a falling out with United’s Dutch manager.

Ten Hag called him out for his poor training performances with the player retaliating and revealing that the manager is making him a scapegoat while having his favourites.

The England international’s adamant stance of not apologising has meant he was banned from utilising first-team facilities and now he is on his way back to the Bundesliga.

#BVB-Abflug ins TL nach Marbella mit Nuri Sahin & Co. Auch Brunner dabei. Aber noch ohne Jadon Sancho. Gespräche, wie gestern berichtet, in finalen Zügen. Deal steht bevor. Möglich, dass der Engländer noch in dieser Woche in Spanien aufschlägt. @Sky_Jesco @Plettigoal ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/J2ceAQjbjx — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 3, 2024

United plan to send the winger back to a club where he is comfortable and if the former Manchester City academy graduate can regain form, then he can be sold for a much higher price than his current market value.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the Red Devils will pay the majority of his wages in the hopes of removing him from the team as soon as possible.

As reported by Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger, things are going smoothly and Sancho could become a Dortmund player imminently.

Dortmund are currently in Spain taking part in a training camp due to the mid-season break where they will play a number of friendlies. Sancho could even play a part in them.

Move is imminent

“Departure to the TL to Marbella with Nuri Sahin & Co. Brunner also there. But still without Jadon Sancho,” the journalist wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Talks, as reported yesterday, are in their final stages. Deal is imminent. It is possible that the Englishman will play in Spain this week.”

Whether getting one-third of Sancho’s wages off the bill can result in some sort of space for an incoming remains to be seen.

United certainly need help up front where they have struggled to score goals. Only the bottom two sides — Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer than Ten Hag’s men.