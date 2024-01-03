Man United interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise

Manchester United have endured a poor first half of the season, not what Erik ten Hag would have hoped for in his second campaign at Old Trafford with the Red Devils falling behind the chasing pack in the race for the top four.

United have struggled to get going at any point during the season, particularly in front of goal.

Only the bottom two sides — Burnley and Sheffield United have scored fewer goals than United, leaving Ten Hag in desperate need of some additional fire power.

As reported by The Evening Standard, Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has emerged as potential target for the United manager.

Major changes are afoot at Old Trafford with Sir Jim Ratcliffe taking control of the sporting structure and Olise could be the statement signing for the new regime.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form since returning from injury in November, scoring five goals in his seven Premier League starts.

With Jadon Sancho likely to leave the club now that he is close to a loan exit, there is space to be filled in United’s attack.

Any move for Olise will have to wait until the summer with Palace hoping to keep hold of their star man.

Olise has a clause in his contract that comes into effect at the end of the season and should United find the funds, Palace will not be able to stand in his way.

The value of the clause is unknown but it is expected to be significantly higher than the £35 million buyout in his last contract at Selhurst Park.

In the meantime, Ten Hag will be hoping for an upturn in fortunes going into the New Year to ensure he is the man that takes United into the first full season with INEOS on board.

United travel to Wigan in the third round of the FA Cup next Monday as they hope to start their journey to back-to-back finals in the competition.