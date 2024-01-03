Man United open to moving on Shola Shoretire despite new contract offer



Manchester United have a lot of work to do concerning contract negotiations with the contracts of quite a few players ending next summer.

Already, the club has opted to trigger the one-year extension option in Victor Lindelof’s current deal while the club is also thinking of exercising the same option for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Jonny Evans, who signed a one-year deal in the summer, has impressed Erik ten Hag who has recommended to the club to keep the Northern Irishman for another season.

Academy players like Hannibal Mejbri and Joe Hugill are also set to get the same treatment pretty soon if reports are to be believed.

Contract negotiations

While the club wants to keep hold of certain players for the long term, in some cases, the club simply want to protect his value before moving them on.

That might be what the Red Devils are thinking of doing with academy graduate Shola Shoretire. United plan to offer a new deal to the 19-year-old before sending him out on loan in January.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that there is plenty of loan interest for the young midfielder. At the same time, there is a distinct possibility that he might be sold after being overtaken by plenty of academy stars in recent years.

“Manchester United are in preliminary talks with Shola Shoretire over a new contract as they plan a loan exit for him in the January transfer window.

“The Manchester Evening News understands Shoretire received interest from Championship clubs and abroad last summer and is attracting plenty of attention again this month.

“A permanent exit this year also can’t be ruled out and United are eager for the teenager to sign a new deal before any potential loan move in order to protect his value in case he is sold.”

Shoretire got his big break under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and made his United first-team debut when he came on against Newcastle United back in February 2021.

He then proceeded to break the long-standing record of Norman Whiteside when he made his European debut against Real Sociedad in the Europa League at the age of 17 years and 23 days, surpassing the previous record by 108 days.

Shola’s future up in the air

He was extremely highly-rated coming up through the academy only for injuries to flounder his progress in recent times.

Last season, the England U19 international earned a loan move to Bolton Wanderers and it was his first-ever senior experience and was a mixed bag. Injuries meant he missed out on a chance to go out on loan in the summer.

The academy graduate has been one of the standout performers of the reserve team this season, scoring seven times and assisting four more goals in 11 appearances and it is clear to see that he has outgrown reserve football.

He has made it to the matchday squad under Ten Hag for Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Europa League matches but is yet to make an appearance under the Dutchman,

In recent years, the likes of Dan Gore, Hannibal Mejbri, and Kobbie Mainoo have stolen a march on him and a critical time is coming up for the youngster.

