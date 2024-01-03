Man United’s Jadon Sancho reaches verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund over loan move



Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is understood to have reached a verbal agreement with former club Borussia Dortmund over a possible return on loan basis.

A report covered by The Peoples Person explained that United have been locked in talks with Dortmund regarding Sancho’s immediate future.

The Red Devils are eager to part ways with the England international – so much so that they are willing to subsidise a huge chunk of his mega wages to get a deal over the line.

On his part, Sancho is also keen on departing Old Trafford and re-joining Dortmund to revive his career which has undoubtedly stalled.

The 23-year-old has not played for United since August 26, as his bitter row with Erik ten Hag carries on.

The pair have not been able to arrive at an amicable understanding since they publicly clashed in the media on September 3, after Sancho accused the Dutchman of lying and scapegoating him.

It was relayed that negotiations with Dortmund are advanced and if all goes well, Sancho could even take part in the Bundesliga giants’ training camp in Spain. He could also feature in the club’s friendlies, set to take place during the mid-season break.

This is confirmed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg who also confirms the existence of a verbal agreement between Sancho and Dortmund.

“Jadon Sancho: Whether there will be an option to buy is not yet confirmed.”

“Currently, further details of the loan are still being negotiated.”

“All parties aim to finalize the deal quickly, allowing Sancho to travel to the BVB training camp in Marbella!

“Sancho, waiting for the final agreement between the clubs. Verbal agreement is done.”

📍News Jadon #Sancho: Whether there will be an option to buy is not yet confirmed. ➡️ Currently, further details of the loan are still being negotiated | #MUFC ⚠️ All parties aim to finalize the deal quickly, allowing Sancho to travel to the #BVB training camp in Marbella!… pic.twitter.com/MRkI3saHVa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 3, 2024

United signed Sancho from Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a whooping £73milion. He only managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the 20-time English champions before being exiled by Ten Hag.

