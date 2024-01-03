Manchester United enter race for Argentine prodigy Federico Redondo



Manchester United are one of a number of top European sides keeping a close eye on Argentine midfielder, Federico Redondo.

TEAMtalk reveal the 20-year-old has “caught the attention” of Old Trafford scouts who have noted his ability to read the game as one which belies his years.

Aptly named as a talented midfielder, Redondo currently currently plays for Argetinos Junior in the Primera Division in Argentina. He is said to have quickly established himself as a “fan favourite” amongst the Juniors’ faithful with a series of “excellent performances” at the heart of the midfield.

Redondo possesses the quintessentially ‘complete’ skillset modern football demands from midfielders, combining excellent technique with a “tireless work rate.” These strengths on and off the ball have been “instrumental” to his team’s recent successes.

But it is not just United who have taken note of these impressive performances.

TEAMtalk’s report indicates Real Madrid and Liverpool have joined the Red Devils in the hunt for Redondo’s services.

The Argentine is described as a “perfect fit” in Jurgen Klopp’s system given his stamina and versatility, while Real Madrid have made a pointed effort in recent years to secure the best talent emerging from South America before they land elsewhere in Europe.

These clubs are said to have been put on “high alert” by Redondo’s price-tag, reported to be “just £8 million in this month’s transfer window.”

United have been stung previously by a talented South American midfielder slipping through their fingers in the form of Moises Caicedo in 2021.

The Ecuadorian had been firmly on the club’s radar following a recommendation by Antonio Valencia, but it was deemed too difficult to strike a deal given complications over Caicedo’s representation.

Brighton then swept in to sign the midfielder for a fee in the region of £4 million, with Caicedo establishing himself as one of the premier defensive midfielders in England over the next few years. The Seagulls then sold him to Chelsea this summer for a staggering £115 million.

United will likely be keen to not allow such a situation to occur again with Redondo.

