Manchester United “leading the race” for Joshua Kimmich



Manchester United are considered to be in pole position to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in a shocking development.

A report by The Peoples Person on New Years Day explained this surprising update in the German midfielder’s availability – a player who had once appeared destined to finish his career at the Allianz Arena.

It was described as a “realistic prospect” that Kimmich would leave Bayern Munich this summer, with “no shortage of interested clubs” waiting in the queue. A move in the January window was considered less likely.

United – whose midfield has been a constant source of consternation this season – were reported to be one such suitor; as were bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City, both described as “admirers” of the midfielder.

Ekrem Konur (ESPN) now contends United are “leading the race” to sign Kimmich, alongside Liverpool, while City are not referenced.

Konur has previously revealed Kimmich is “keen to continue his career” in the Premier League and, as such, a move to the North-West of England would make sense.

Kimmich appears to slot seamlessly into United’s midfield given his technical and physical attributes, as well as his strong attitude and leadership qualities.

Reports continue to link Casemiro with a move away from Old Trafford after a season in which the Brazilian has struggled at the heart of United’s midfield. His signing – in the summer of 2022 – was one reported to be referenced specifically by Sir Jim Ratcliffe as an example of United’s poor transfer record in recent years.

If Casemiro were to depart in this window or the next, Kimmich appears a readymade replacement, capable of slotting into a variety of roles within the current United team. His mentality and work ethic would also be valuable additions to a dressing room starved of them.

Similarly, the German international would be an excellent addition to Liverpool’s team, who have yet to properly replace Fabinho. Alexis Mac Allister has been trialled in that role, but does not feel a comfortable fit; Wataru Endo is a natural defensive midfielder but Kimmich would constitute a significant upgrade.

The Bayern Munich midfielder would, therefore, be a significant coup for both United and Liverpool.

With Konur’s contention that the bitter rivals are leading the race to sign him, Kimmich may be set to become the most-hated man in Merseyside or the most-hated in Manchester, depending on his choice.

