Manchester United make contact with Javi Guerra over move



Manchester United have made direct contact with Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra after receiving glowing reports from their scouting team, according to a report from Spain.

Matteo Moretto (Relevo) reveals scouts from Old Trafford have “closely monitored” Guerra this season, attending multiple La Liga games to see the 20-year-old prodigy in person. The Spanish reporter contends their assessments of Guerra have been “tremendously positive.”

The Peoples Person had relayed United’s interest in the Spanish midfielder last week with €40 million considered the price Valencia would be willing to do business at.

Guerra’s contract contains a €100 million release clause but it is not thought that the La Liga club will hold out for such an amount.

Guerra is described as the “exact profile” of midfielder Ten Hag prioritises – press-resistant, a quick and incisive passer, and capable of contributing decisively at both ends of the pitch.

Moretto asserts this is an assessment held by Paul Mitchell – the man widely reported to be the next ‘Head of Recruitment’ at Old Trafford under the new INEOS team.

Mitchell is said to “agree” with the assessment of the current recruitment staff at United – who are enamoured with Guerra – over approaching Valencia in the summer with a potential offer for the 20-year-old prodigy.

In fact, United officials are even believed to have made direct contact with the player to make him “aware of their interest.” Moretto believes Guerra is not allowing the speculation to go to his head, however.

Guerra revealed his intention to remain at the Mestalla in a recent interview. “The idea is to continue until the end of the season. Minimum. Because I have a contract for more years. I will continue here… if they don’t throw me away or something,” the 20-year-old joked.

Due to the restraints of Financial Fair Play regulations, United are set to have a quiet January in any case. Sources close to the club intimate a few loan deals are the likely extent of incoming transfers to Old Trafford this winter.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has instructed his INEOS sporting team to conduct a thorough audit of the processes and structures currently in place at United, ahead of implementing a raft of changes prior to this summer’s transfer window.

The fact Guerra appears to have impressed as many of the potential new recruitment executives at Old Trafford as he has the old means he may be one summer plan which is impervious to change.

