Manchester United open to selling Facundo Pellistri in January



The January transfer window is already open and Manchester United are trying to remove the deadwood while trying to make room for at least a few incomings.

Manager Erik ten Hag is desperate for some additions, especially up front with the club scoring fewer goals than newly-promoted Luton Town so far this season.

The club is trying to make room in the wage bill by loaning out the likes of Donny van de Beek and Jadon Sancho while academy graduates are also earning interest.

The Dutchman knows not too much help will be forthcoming considering FFP issues and the club might be forced to dip into the loan market again if only loan exits are what the club can come up with.

Pellistri to be sold

Interestingly, a first-team sale is being discussed as revealed by HITC Football with Facundo Pellistri the subject of interest from Spain, Italy, Holland and France.

The Peoples Person had reported OGC Nice’s interest in a possible loan but the club seem to think the Uruguayan is better off at some other club.

“HITC Football understands that Manchester United have told Facundo Pellistri he can leave the Premier League giants on a permanent basis in the January transfer window with interest from Spain, Italy, and France.

“The expectation was that the seldom-seen Uruguay international would be allowed to depart Old Trafford on a short-term loan deal this month, after once again struggling to force his way into Erik ten Hag’s first team plans.

“HITC has been told from sources close to Manchester United, however, that the Red Devils will also consider permanent bids over the coming weeks,” was journalist Graeme Bailey’s shock update.

Ten Hag had opted against selling the 22-year-old in the summer and it was thought that the manager had plans for the Uruguay international this season.

Pellistri has failed to break through under EtH

Despite Antony’s struggles on the right, the Uruguayan has started only thrice this term, registering one assist in those games. This shows the manager does not trust the rapid winger.

He still looks like a raw talent and needs further polishing. Now that Amad Diallo is back, the Ivorian looks to have usurped the 22-year-old in the pecking order.

And with not too many games coming up and with the injury situation clearing up, the former Penarol man needs to get regular minutes.

United paid £9 million to sign Pellistri from Uruguayan outfit Penarol back in 2020 and it will be interesting to see how much they can earn from a potential sale.