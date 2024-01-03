Manchester United to learn their Financial Fair Play fate in a fortnight after new tracking system in place



Manchester United’s worries with Financial Fair Play have been well-documented for the last year or so.

The club has already been fined once by UEFA and it remains Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s biggest stumbling block to making an immediate impact with transfers.

Consequently, FFP is expected to dictate matters for the club in January as well, with not many incomings expected, especially not permanently.

Now, the Manchester Evening News reports that United will learn their FFP fate for the 2022/23 season by January 14.

The Premier League has introduced a “fast-tracking” system wherein a club has to submit the accounts by December 31.

Any potential breaches in those accounts are then announced within 14 days.

United have already reported losses worth £42 million in October, while they suffered a deficit of £115 million the year before, mainly due to the concerned season being affected by COVID.

Along with United, there are many other clubs under the scanner, with Nottingham Forest and Everton expected to bear the brunt of the sanctions this time.

Amidst all these sanctions and worries about it, Manchester City’s 115 charges remain in limbo as the Cityzens remain active in the market every year without a points deduction.

For United, however, with a fine already happening, their hands are tied in the market due to years of the Glazers not investing a single penny of their own into the club.

The Peoples Person earlier reported how Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s additional investment of £235 million might lift them out of FFP trenches.

However, it is too late to have any effect on their accounts for 2023. The real new dawn should begin in the summer, with the accounts reflecting the same next year at this time.

