Manchester United to revive interest in long standing target Adrien Rabiot

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge at Old Trafford has been dismal so far and has led to speculation of an overhaul of the playing staff in the summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to have control of the sporting structure of the club and come next summer, the new regime will be looking to get off on the right foot.

United are undoubtedly short on quality in all areas of the pitch as things stand and look a mile away from launching an assault toward the Premier League title.

It promises to be a busy transfer window at Old Trafford and as reported by The Express, United could be set to reignite their interest in an old flame.

Adrien Rabiot has been consistently linked with a move to Manchester but a deal has failed to materialise due to one reason or another.

Ten Hag was keen to add the midfielder to his ranks in both his seasons but the Frenchman ended up staying in Italy with Juventus.

However, with his contract coming to an end at the end of the season, INEOS may decide that they will be the people to finally lure Rabiot to Old Trafford in a more economical deal.

The 28-year-old has been in good form over the past two seasons in Serie A and has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League.

Speaking in 2022, the World Cup runner-up had said, “I have always said that I’d like to play in England in my career. I still have that desire. I’d like to evolve in the Premier League.”

Ten Hag is clearly a fan and Rabiot would certainly bring some experience to a midfield that has been wide open throughout the season.

With major surgery required on the United first team, a swoop for Rabiot without the need to pay a fee could serve as a smart piece of early business from INEOS.

United return to action with a trip Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup next Monday.