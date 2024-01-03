Manchester United trigger one-year extension option in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contract



Manchester United have reportedly triggered the one-year extension option contained in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s current contract with the club.

Wan-Bissaka’s terms were set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, although United retained a 12-month clause to extend his stay at least until the summer of 2025.

According to The Daily Mail, this has now been triggered by United, who want to keep the right-back at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

Matt Hughes and Chris Wheeler report, “Manchester United have extended Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contract by 12 months and are planning to open talks over a new deal before the end of the season.”

“Wan-Bissaka remains on the £90,000-a-week wages agreed when joining United from Crystal Palace five years ago, but the club have indicated they are willing to offer him a new deal on higher terms.”

“Initial talks over a new contract took place in September before being placed on hold while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment was completed and the club opted to trigger the 12 month extension last week.”

Wan-Bissaka is the latest star on United’s books to have this option triggered on their deal after Swedish teammate Victor Lindelof.

However, Raphael Varane was afforded completely different treatment.

United decided not to exercise the one-year option on Varane’s contract because they want to keep the World Cup winner on a significantly reduced financial package.

It was relayed that Varane is unhappy and believes he is being forced out of the club.

So far this season, Wan-Bissaka has made 20 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

The English defender has helped his side keep just three clean sheets.

