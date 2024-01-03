Manchester United’s Andre Onana reveals reason why he gets so much criticism



Andre Onana has attributed the criticism he receives to the expectations on his shoulders by virtue of being Manchester United’s starting goalkeeper.

Onana arrived at United in the summer from Inter Milan following David de Gea’s departure.

The Cameroonian has however had a mixed start to life at Old Trafford.

On the one hand, he has had some impressive moments such as his last-minute penalty save against FC Copenhagen and a stunning display at Anfield vs. Liverpool. On the other hand, he has committed several high-profile mistakes that have dearly cost the Red Devils.

Onana has made 28 appearances for United across all competitions and conceded 45 goals. He has eight clean sheets to his name.

He spoke to Sky Italy and opened up on his experience in England and how he faces adversity.

When asked about his United struggles, the shot-stopper said, “Mistakes are part of learning, we know that people expect a lot from me and that’s why they criticize me so much. But for me it’s not a problem, I’m used to it.”

“The same thing also happened at Inter: at the beginning they criticized me, but look how it ended… Now it’s eternal love with the Nerazzurri. Manchester United is an even bigger club and the expectations are also greater, but I’m sure that by doing better and better, from now on, we will smile together as happened with Inter: few believed in us, but we showed what we were capable of.”

“Now, at United, I have my future in my hands, we just have to get up and I’m sure we will. For this reason I say that life is made up of moments, and as such, for better or for worse, they are always temporary. There can be good seasons and bad seasons, in life you have to understand when to enjoy the good moments and when you have to endure the bad ones.”

He added, “We are human beings, all these things help us learn.”

Onana opened up on his relationship with Ten Hag and indicated that the pair enjoy an excellent rapport with each other.

He referenced the success they enjoyed together in the Netherlands with Ajax.

Onana explained that Ten Hag’s desire for a re-union ultimately influenced his decision to complete a sensational switch from the Serie A to United.

He remarked, “We shouldn’t take away the credit for the work done. I’m sure that things will improve for me here in Manchester too, because when you have the ability it’s only a question of time.”

The goalkeeper reflected on his life in Cameroon before making it professionally. He revealed that amid his childhood troubles, never in his wildest imagination did he think that he would one day be lining up for United.

He expressed his “great pride” in wearing the United shirt.

