Mary Earps signs with new agency

Mary Earps has signed with a new agency as speculation over her future at Manchester United intensifies.

Earps’ contract runs out in June this year and contract talks with United have stalled with Arsenal favourites to make a move this transfer window.

On New Year’s Day, it was announced that Earps will now be managed by A&V Sports, a firm which represents some of the biggest stars of the women’s game.

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Catarina Macario along with Lyon striker Ada Hegerberg are managed by A&V Sports.

United’s other goalkeeper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce is also with the same agency.

It is a further clue that Earps may be looking to move away from the Red Devils.

Though Arsenal have expressed their interest previously, they will have more competition than they did for Alessia Russo who left United for the London side last summer.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in signing the Lionesses keeper, who recently was awarded an MBE in the King’s New Years Honours list.

Sources close to the shot-stopper have said that the Gunners is her preferred destination but they may wish to wait for her to become a free agent in the summer as they did with Russo.

Following her BBC Sports Personality of the Year win, Earps told BBC Sport, when asked about her future, “I don’t know what happens currently.”

She went on to say, ” I’ve remained quiet for a reason. I feel I’ve behaved really professionally and with a lot of integrity through this whole situation.

“I play with heart and passion in everything I do and I drive standards. A lot of stuff that’s been put out, isn’t true.”

It is thought United brought Tullis-Joyce into the club in the summer in preparation for Earps’ eventual departure but they have also been strongly linked with City’s Ellie Roebuck as a replacement.