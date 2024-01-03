Simon Stone: Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United in talks over loan deal for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are in talks over a subsidised loan deal that would see Jadon Sancho move back to the Bundesliga in an attempt to reignite his career.

This is according to The BBC and a range of other reliable sources.

The Englishman has been an outcast from the first team squad since a post on social media irked Erik ten Hag and since then, has been linked to a plethora of clubs.

Now however, the trustworthy Simon Stone claims that “it is understood the Bundesliga club are willing to offer Sancho a route back in the January transfer window, and are optimistic of reaching an agreement for the remainder of the season”.

In addition, “any deal might require United to pay a significant portion of Sancho’s wages, given the huge increase he received when he signed for the Red Devils”.

Sky Sports have backed up the story by claiming that despite there being significant work to do on any deal, the German club are now definitely interested in the player.

Dharmesh Sheth on the channel’s Transfer Show asserted, “but as it stands, there’s still plenty of work to be done on this deal, but Borussia Dortmund are now interested and are in talks with Manchester United over Jadon Sancho”.

In terms of the nitty-gritty of the deal, The Times believes that the Bundesliga outfit are optimistic that United will agree to them paying “£2.6 million towards the player’s wages for the next six months. Under the terms of the proposal, United would pay Sancho £5.2 million for the duration of the loan”.

If true, this speaks to the absolute mess United have got themselves into over Sancho. They would be paying £200,000 a week for one of their stars to play for another club, with that club only paying £100,000.

The player’s will in a potential transfer is a crucial element and the 23 year old outcast at United is also said to be in favour of the move. It is believed that Sancho’s “good relationship” with the head coach, Edin Terzic, will help facilitate any move.

The Guardian also stated that “Sancho believes Dortmund would be an ideal environment to find his best form again”.

News of a move ties in with what was also relayed here yesterday with the Old Trafford side’s desire to complete a deal, even if just a loan deal, due to the club’s inability to terminate the player’s contract due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

“The club will not pay off the player, however, because that would be a dramatic hit to FFP calculations, both in cash reserves by needing to pay him a lump sum and also by depriving them of writing down his book value in accounts”.

Finally, Christian Falk also reported that sources in England have revealed officials from both clubs are in concrete negotiations over a six-month loan deal now that the January window has opened.

With so many transfer big-hitters commenting on this deal in such a short time, it usually means one thing. It looks increasingly likely that Jadon Sancho will return to a football pitch after months of exile, but in the yellow of his former side, Dortmund.