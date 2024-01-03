Timo Werner emerges as “serious target” for Manchester United



Timo Werner has emerged as a “serious target” for Manchester United in January as Erik ten Hag seeks to reinforce his misfiring forward line.

John Cross, Chief Football Writer for The Mirror, reveals the German striker is on United’s “shortlist” for the winter window, alongside Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Ten Hag is thought to be desperate for “more firepower” as he attempts to salvage a season which appears dangerously close to derailing. Only Burnley and Sheffield United have scored fewer league goals than United this season, while bitter neighbours Manchester City have already scored more than double in one less game.

United have also crashed out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in unceremonious fashion, leaving the prospect of an FA Cup run and a top-four place the only realistic means of success.

Ten Hag is reported to believe an additional forward is crucial to this top-four pursuit.

Financial Fair Play regulations will severely hamper United’s ability to recruit in the January window, however. The club are likely to be restricted to loan deals only, regardless of how pressing a need their manager expresses. As such, Werner is a logical option.

The German striker has struggled for minutes (and goals) this season for Red Bull Leipzig. His club are “likely to allow [him] to go out on loan as long as he moves to a club where he would start regularly.”

With Jadon Sancho set to depart for Borussia Dortmund on loan, as well as potential deals for Anthony Martial, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo also in the pipeline, there will likely be plentiful opportunities at Old Trafford in the second half of the season.

Furthermore, Cross believes Werner may “relish” the prospect of a return to English football following his disappointing experience at Chelsea; a chance to prove himself in a different environment within the same league.

Despite winning the Champions League with the London club, Werner struggled at Stamford Bridge following his £47 million move in 2020. Ten goals in two years tell the story of a forward who never settled into the rigours of English football.

The 27-year-old returned to Leipzig just two years later for £25 million.

While Werner would undoubtedly not be United, or Ten Hag’s first choice, his profile – a rapid forward, capable of pressing from the front with Premier League experience, who’s available and cheap – means he makes sense as an option.

Desperate times call for desperate measures after all.

