Will Fish endures tough lesson against Motherwell

Manchester United loanee, Will Fish, had another tough lesson in professional football against Motherwell on Tuesday afternoon at Easter Road.

The 20 year old has had an incredible loan spell with Hibernian but like the team he plays for, his form has dropped off as of late.

The upcoming winter break should allow the youngster to regroup and return to the wonderful form he was showing in the autumn.

Hibs drew 2-2 with Motherwell in a pulsating back-and-forth game. The Edinburgh side enjoyed the majority of the possession with 69% but could only carve out three shots on target.

French forward, Élie Youan, opened the scoring for the Easter Road side with a fine left footed shot rifled into the bottom corner.

Motherwell struck back with two goals coming in each half and Fish was unfortunately involved in both. The first goal saw him valiantly try and block the ball by sliding in but the ball went through his legs and squirmed past the Hibs’ keeper.

The second goal was a free kick swung in and after some head tennis ensued, the Man United academy graduate lost his man and Bevis Muagbi headed in from close range.

Luckily for the team known as “The Cabbage”, their French star, Youan, saved the team’s blushes with a deflected effort in the 91st minute.

By this stage, Fish had been withdrawn in the 86th minute for striker, Josh Landers, as the Edinburgh based side desperately searched for an equaliser.

On a tough afternoon, Fish was given a 6.7 rating on Sofascore, well below his usual standard of performances for the side in green and white.

From a defensive standpoint, Fish made three clearances and three interceptions. However, the Mancunian defender only won 50% of his aerial and ground duels.

The United man was also only able to make one tackle and was dribbled past one time.

The defender did contribute in an attacking sense nonetheless, having one shot blocked and carrying out one successful dribble in the game. Fish also completed an impressive 83% of his 73 passes in the match. Matching his side’s domination of the ball, the centre back had 84 touches in 86 minutes.

All in all, a mixed afternoon’s work for the young English centre back but having already played 28 matches in all competitions and logging 2,384 minutes to date, he and the club will be very happy about how his loan experience is going.

Next up is the fourth round of the Scottish Cup away to Forfar on Saturday the 20th of January. Hibs have only won the cup once in their history, in 2016, incidentally the same year as Man United’s last FA Cup triumph.

Hopefully both teams can celebrate lifting their respective cup competitions in May.