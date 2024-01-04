Andre: Boost for Manchester United as Fulham’s deal for midfield target reaches a stalemate



Manchester United have been dealt a major boost in their pursuit of Fluminense midfield star Andre after Fulham’s deal for the player suffered a setback.

In November, a report covered by The Peoples Person mentioned that United approached Fluminense for Andre.

The 22-year-old was tipped to arrive at Old Trafford as a possible replacement for the declining Casemiro.

Andre also publicly responded to the links suggesting he was on the Red Devils’ radar.

The Copa Libertadores champion admitted that he was flattered by United’s interest in him before revealing that he and his representatives would consider all offers before making a definitive decision.

He refused to rule out an exit from Fluminense in the near future.

Football Transfers have now provided an update on the chase to land Andre.

“Fulham’s deal with Andre looks to be at a stalemate with the club now believing that, by keeping Joao Palhinha, a new addition to that position is unnecessary, FootballTransfers can reveal.”

“The West London club have done a lot of legwork and a deal in principle had been agreed between them and the player’s side, but we are told that Fulham are now reluctant to meet Fluminense’s £25 million asking price for the 22-year-old.”

“Andre had spoken with Fulham boss Marco Silva and was encouraged by the project presented, while Alistair Mackintosh, the club’s CEO, also held talks, but the transfer has taken a step backward after the Cottagers reshuffled their priorities in the market, with the idea that Joao Palhinha remaining would be sufficient enough for the rest of the season.”

The publication confirms that United are indeed admirers of Andre and are keen to add him to their ranks but any swoop is contingent on the Red Devils shifting out players.

United are walking a tightrope with regard to Financial Fair Play regulations and need to get rid of deadweight before making any major moves for transfer targets.

It’s believed that Andre is still on track to complete a switch to the Premier League as he has his heart set on plying his trade in England.

Fulham’s hesitation may help Erik ten Hag’s side steal a march on Fulham in the race to recruit Andre.

