Andreas Christensen could be on his way to Manchester United due to Barcelona’s economic difficulties

Barcelona defender, Andreas Christensen, is of interest to Manchester United as they aim to bolster their struggling defence.

This is according to Fichajes.net, who claim that Premier League clubs are circling over three of Barça’s stars, to take advantage of their economic problems.

The Spanish outlet asserts that, “the Danish centre-back, who has shown outstanding performance since his arrival at Barcelona, is an object of desire for Manchester United and Tottenham”.

The Dane has had a fantastic start to life at the Catalan club and since his arrival in the summer of 2022, he has played 50 times for the Blaugrana.

It is also believed that the Denmark international’s previous experience at Chelsea “makes him a top-class addition” for anyone in the division.

Whilst not heavily linked with the player, this is not the first time United and Christensen have been mentioned in the same breath.

It was reported back in May that the Red Devils were prepared to spend up to €70m on the defender.

Moreover, The Peoples Person relayed in September that United would “target Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen next summer with the Catalan giants open to selling the Dane due to their economic worries”.

Fichajes were behind both stories and are banging the drum again that United will aim to take advantage of Barcelona’s precarious economic situation and seal a deal for the former Premier League star.

It is claimed that “FC Barcelona face difficult decisions, and the summer transfer window could see significant changes to its squad due to financial pressures, while Premier League clubs are ready to seize the opportunity to bolster their ranks with talent from Camp Nou”.

United are clearly in dire need of defensive recruitment but this may have to wait until the summer window due to the club’s own financial issues with Fair Play.

In addition, the Red Devils have been linked to other defenders such as Jean-Clair Todibo and a deal for the Frenchman seems to be an open secret, especially with the links to new owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Tottenham pulling out of a deal for the Nice defender.

In fact, United are seen to be in “pole position” for the young centre back.

Nonetheless, with Raphael Varane and other centre backs’ futures far from clear, it is very possible the Red Devils will try and bring in more than one defender to boost the flailing department.